1-MIN READ

Vishal Mishra's Song Aaj Bhi Starring Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti Reeks of Heartache

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti have starred in the video for the love ballad sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and TV actress Surbhi Jyoti have teamed up for a song titled Aaj Bhi, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

From the video one can interpret that the song is about unfulfilled love. Ali and Surbhi enter a hotel with their respective partners, but during the course of the song it is revealed how both of them were lovers back in time. It seems to be an ode to the people whose love has remained unfulfilled.

The video on YouTube has already garnered lakhs of views. Majority of the comments on the video have appreciated the actors' performances. Some comments on the post have also asked for a second part of the song.

A user commented, "Ali Fazal was oustanding yar", while another wrote, "Brother second part bhi aana chahiye iska yarr."

Announcing the song's release Surbhi shared a clip of it on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Have you ever loved someone so much that their memories continue to live with you forever? #AajBhi is Finally OUT NOW. Watch it now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel."

Ali Fazal shared a still that reads 'Aaj Bhi' in English Hindi and Urdu and also shared the same video clip of the song as Surbhi did.

Watch the song here:

Composer Vishal Mishra, who has also sung the song, is known for his songs Kaise Hua and Pehla Pyar from Kabir Singh. He has also composed for films like Race 3 and Notebook.

