Vishal Nikam Shares Birthday Post for Sonali Patil. Check Here

After appearing in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, Sonali Patil has earned a huge fan base. She is very active on social media and shares various pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. Recently, she was seen celebrating her birthday with her friends and family. And while her fans and celebrity friends showered lots of good wishes on her, one post has caught everyone’s attention. The post belongs to Vishal Nikam.

Vishal Nikam shared a beautiful selfie of them on his Instagram stories. And along with the picture, he wrote Happy Birthday Sonali and also tagged her on the post. Sonali also reshared the post on her stories and said Thank You Vishal. Their fans were very happy to see their post.

Vishal made his acting debut with the romantic movie Mithun in 2018. He portrayed the lead role in Mithun along with Amruta Dhongade. In 2019, he featured in the Marathi movie Dhumas. The film was directed by Shivaji Doltande.

The same year, he also made his television debut with the Marathi television series Sata Jalmachya Gathi. This series was broadcast on Star Parabh. In the show, he played the lead role of Yuvraj. The story was based on the love story of a village young boy and young girl. In 2020, he appeared in the Marathi Television serial Dakkhancha Raja Jobita. In this show, he also he played the lead role. The series was written by Swami Bal and directed by Sailesh.

Recently Vishal participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 and he became the winner of the show.

