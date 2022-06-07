Vishal Nikam's Pictures From His Brother’s Haldi Ceremony Are Viral

Actor Vishal Nikam, who recently attended his brother’s haldi ceremony, posted pictures on Instagram, and they are now going viral.

In the pictures, Vishal Nikam is seen putting haldi on his brother. With these photos, it is clear that there is a wedding at Vishal’s house. Seeing the pictures, fans got excited. One of them wrote, “Enjoy your brother’s wedding day”. Another netizen advised Vishal to get married soon. The post was flooded with good wishes for his brother. It received more than 16k likes.

Vishal Nikam is very active on social media, and he uploads various photos and videos to stay connected with his fans. He also shares a great bond with his brother. A few days ago, he uploaded a reel with his brother on Instagram.

In the video, both of them were seen twinning in blue kurta and black jeans. He captioned the reel with, “If you read the word Bhau in reverse, the one who stands firmly behind you in good and bad situations is your brother!” Their bond was appreciated by fans. The video received more than 18k likes and 116k views.

Vishal Nikam started his career as a gym trainer. In 2018, he ventured into the Marathi entertainment Industry with the film Mithun. He played the titular role. The film revolves around Mithun and Kanchi, a couple who don’t seem to be serious about their relationship despite being together for a long time. Later, he acted in Dhumas, Baloch and The Sniper.

He made his television debut with the Marathi Television show Saataa Jalmaachyaa Gaathi. Vishal played the role of Yuvraj. He rose to prominence after playing the lead role in the series Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba.

Vishal also acted in the historical show Jai Bhawani Jai Shivaji. His last appearance was on Bigg Boss Marathi, which he won eventually.

