Vishal Rana Confirms Remake of Jason Statham's Transporter to Be Different From the Original

Earlier this year, there were reports about producer Vishal Rana acquiring the rights of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood action film The Transporter that was a ticket-to-fame for the actor Jason Statham as he went on to become a global star. Now the producer who has recently bankrolled Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr confirms that he did bag the rights of the film but he won’t be remaking it per se.

Vishal Rana revealed to Bollywood Hungama that they would retain some bits and pieces of the original film but as a whole project, it’ll have its own individuality and prominence. He shared, “The Transporter has been a very successful franchise. We are not remaking it. We are moving forward with the franchise. So, The Transporter will become a local film. Certain quirks and traits will be taken from the original. Otherwise, it’ll be different and an Indian protagonist will take the franchise forward. The story will be entirely different.”

The producer is also set to collaborate with Bhool Bhulaiya 2 fame Anees Bazmee for a unique project. He stated, “That also will be a film which you would have never expected from Anees Bazmee! It’s an action comedy but in a novel space. When we signed him on, I asked him to give me his most unique script.”

For the universe, The Transporter was helmed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier and it featured Jason Statham in the role of a mercenary aka driver who is up to take on jobs if the price is right. Besides Statham, the film also starred Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze and Ric Young. Made on a budget of $20.5 million, the film went on to mint $25,296,447 in the US and $43,928,932 worldwide. Owing to a successful run, the film was followed by three sequels namely Transporter 2, Transporter 3, The Transporter Refuelled and a spin-off television series.

