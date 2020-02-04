Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vishal-Shekhar Song 'Dus Bahane' Remixed for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravijani are the original composers of the song 'Dus Bahane' from 2005 film Dus. It's now remixed for Baaghi 3.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vishal-Shekhar Song 'Dus Bahane' Remixed for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3
A throwback picture from Shekhar's birthday

Composers Vishal-Shekhar have often expressed their dislike towards song remixes. Considering this, it is a shock to hear that the song Dus Bahane composed by them is getting its own remix for Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 3.

What is interesting to note is that the song was being remixed even before they knew it. When they did, the two music composers stepped in to make sure that they do justice to the remix. Speaking to Mid-Day, Shekhar Ravijani stated that they are trying to fix the remix to retain the reputation of the song.

"We're doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version before we found out and objected. We insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for our composition. Since this had already been shot to a version we didn’t particularly care for, we are now trying to fix it so that a song that we all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn’t reduced to merely another shoddy remix," said Shekhar.

The duo also expressed their gratitude towards director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for recognising and agreeing with their rights on 'Dus Bahane'. Currently, Vishal-Shekhar are choosing between singing the new version or keeping the original vocals that had been sung by KK and Shaan.

The song's video featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has been shot. A source close to the project revealed that the shooting was done in December across Serbia, Georgia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram