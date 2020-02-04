Vishal-Shekhar Song 'Dus Bahane' Remixed for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3

Composers Vishal-Shekhar have often expressed their dislike towards song remixes. Considering this, it is a shock to hear that the song Dus Bahane composed by them is getting its own remix for Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 3.

What is interesting to note is that the song was being remixed even before they knew it. When they did, the two music composers stepped in to make sure that they do justice to the remix. Speaking to Mid-Day, Shekhar Ravijani stated that they are trying to fix the remix to retain the reputation of the song.

"We're doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version before we found out and objected. We insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for our composition. Since this had already been shot to a version we didn’t particularly care for, we are now trying to fix it so that a song that we all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn’t reduced to merely another shoddy remix," said Shekhar.

The duo also expressed their gratitude towards director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for recognising and agreeing with their rights on 'Dus Bahane'. Currently, Vishal-Shekhar are choosing between singing the new version or keeping the original vocals that had been sung by KK and Shaan.

The song's video featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has been shot. A source close to the project revealed that the shooting was done in December across Serbia, Georgia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

