Vishal to Work on 34th Film With Director Karthik Subbaraj's Production House. Details

As per the latest buzz, actor Vishal’s 34th film will be with director Karthik Subbaraj’s production company Stone Bench Pvt Ltd in association with Sea Studios. The film will be helmed by director M Muthaiah. After Marudhu, this is Vishal and M Muthaiah’s second collaboration. While we still await official information, if this buzz materialises, it will be exciting news for the actor’s fans.

On the professional front, the 44-year-old has an action flick titled Lathi with newcomer director Vinoth Kumar. However, rumour has it that there was a difference of opinion between Vishal and Vinoth, following which the actor committed for his 34th film.

Meanwhile, Lathi, whenever it is released, will be Vishal’s first pan-India film as it will hit cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The action flick is bankrolled by Rana Productions, which was started by two good friends of Vishal — Ramana and Nandha. Actor Sunaina has been paired opposite Vishal, with veteran actor Prabhu in an important role.

Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues, and Balasubramaniam is behind the camera. Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling songs and background scores.

Vishal was last seen in his most long-awaited film titled Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil, and Saamanyudu in Telugu. Released on February 4, the film garnered a good response from the audience and critics. Following the success, the film was also released on OTT platform ZEE5.

The gripping entertainer impressed the Telugu audience more than Tamil. ZEE5 has also received an amazing response from the viewers for its release in Telugu. The film shows Vishal in the role of a cop, belonging to a middle-class family. The cop locks horns against authorities for abusing their powers.

Simultaneously, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2, which is produced, directed, and starred by Vishal himself.

