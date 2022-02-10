Vishal's Cop Thriller Veerame Vagai Soodum Struggles at Box Office. Check Collections

Vishal-starrer Veerame Vagai Soodum, which premiered on February 4, opened to just Rs. 7.40 crores approximately amid mixed reviews. With dismal numbers at the box office, the cop thriller received an average response on Friday. The film lagged to get any growth over the weekend.

Vishal’s last few films such as Chakra, Ayokia, and Enemy have failed to create any magic at the box office.

The film received mixed reviews and an underwhelming response in theatres. After Tamil Nadu, Veerame Vagai Soodum failed miserably to gather crowds in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Veerame Vagai Soodum’s dismal performance has reportedly caused considerable loss to producers.

In Tamil Nadu, several theatres cancelled screenings after the number of people was considerably low. The film is said to have grossed around Rs 6 crores over the weekend in all three languages combined. According to trade sources, this is a net collection of taxes.

Of these, theatres and distributors have little to offer to buyers and distributors. It was reported that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Veerame Vagai Soodum were sold for around Rs 10 crores. The film, which grossed 7.40 crores in all three languages, is not likely to fetch Rs 10 crore to the distributors in Tamil Nadu.

Said to be a promising thriller, the film’s music has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography. The entertainer, titled Saamanyudu, in Telugu is bankrolled under Vishal’s banner Vishal Film Factory.

Directed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan, the film has Dimple Hayathi in the lead role alongside Vishal. Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Baburaj plays the antagonist. The film also stars G. Marimuthu and V. I. S. Jayapalan in pivotal roles.

