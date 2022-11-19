Vishal's Lathi has a New Release Date; All You Need to Know

Tamil actor-producer Vishal is all set to return to the silver screen with his film Lathi. The actor has amassed a huge fan following with Chellame, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thaamirabarani, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Avan Ivan, Thupparivaalan, Enemy, Irumbu Thirai to name a few. Now, the actor is expected to garner huge appreciation from the fans for his upcoming film Lathi.

The actor announced the new release date of his film. Vishal shared the poster of the film featuring a new release date on his Twitter account. Directed by debutant director Vinod Kumar, the film is touted to be an action thriller. The film will mark its presence as a Pan India film in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages this Christmas.

https://twitter.com/VishalKOfficial/status/1593582421571960832/photo/1

Lathi features Vishal and Sunaina in the lead roles. The film was initially expected to release on August 12. But then the release date was postponed to September 15. Now, it will finally hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Sunaina will play the role of Vishal’s lady love in the film. Veteran actor Prabu will also essay a crucial role in the movie. In the movie, the actor will be seen playing the role of a policeman.

Sam C.S. has been roped in to compose music, while Balasubramaniam has looked after cinematography. The final phase of the work is still underway and will be completed soon. Produced by Rana Production, the storyline of the film which was penned by Pon Parthiban is still not disclosed yet.

Besides this, Vishal is currently prepping for his upcoming films Thupparivalan II and Mark Antony.

