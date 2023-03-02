Tamil actor Vishal-starrer much-anticipated film Mark Antony’s shooting has been marred by some unpleasant experiences over the past weeks. A few days ago, Vishal had a near-death experience after a prop vehicle lost control and he saved himself from almost being crushed beneath it.

Now, another mishap has occurred where a 33-year-old lightman from Kumananchavadi was injured when a light pole hit his forehead. He was admitted to a private hospital nearby and is now out of danger. He has returned home following treatment at the hospital. This has surely highlighted the lack of safety protocols on the sets of the film. It remains to be seen whether the incident will cause a delay in the shooting of Mark Antony or not.

Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has become the talk of the town over Vishal’s looks. Vishal, who has been spotted in boy-next-door looks in most of the films, has this time been spotted in an all-together refreshing look with a thick beard in Mark Antony.

Fans went gaga over his new look, which showed him displaying intense expressions and firing bullets. Amid the background of what seems like a detention camp, Vishal’s character looks every bit ferocious and quite terrifying which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. This look also made the audience hopeful for a spree of some gravity-defying action sequences in the film.

According to reports, action sequences which were filmed on East Coast Road, Chennai were completed by the end of January. As stated in the portal, the crew then moved to the sets constructed at EVP Film City, Chennai in the first week of February, where even heavier action sequences were shot. Ace stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in for directing the two action sequences related to this film at EVP.

Produced by Mini Studios, Mark Antony will tentatively be released in the summer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here