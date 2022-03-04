Vishal's Samanyudu Now Streaming on OTT Platform Zee5

Vishal-starrer Samanyudu is now available for streaming on OTT platform Zee5, a month after it hit theatres. Directed by debutant director Thu.Pa.Saravanan, the film has been produced by Vishal under his banner Vishal Film Factory (VFL). The story of crime action-thriller revolves around a common man who fights against the unjust system. Dimple Hayathi is the female lead of the film.

Streaming giant Zee5 has shared a video of Vishal announcing the digital premiere of Saamanyudu. The digital rights of Saamanyudu were sold to Zee5 for Rs 5 crores.

“Porus, a common man, aspires to become a police officer. But, when an unfortunate incident occurs with his sister, he decides to investigate the matter himself and expose the criminals,” Zee5 has written in the description of the movie.

Saamanyudu received a mixed response from both critics and the audience alike. The film collected Rs 45 crore at the box office.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. It has been titled Saamanyudu in Telugu and Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil. In Saamayanyudu, Vishal will be seen playing a policeman who thinks out of the box. The film is full of action-packed sequences.

Apart from Dimple Hayathi and Vishal, the film stars many prominent actors such as Yogi Babu, Kumaravel, Raveena Ravi, Babu Raj, Marimuthu, Kavitha Bharathi, Tulasi, and Akhilan SPR. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film.

Vishal is all set to start shooting his next, Thupparivaalan 2, directed and produced by the actor himself. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Thupparivaalan. The film stars Prasanna and Ashya in the lead roles.

