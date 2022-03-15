Vishal's Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Gets Good Response From Telugu Audience

Action hero Vishal’s long-awaited film titled, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil, and Saamanyudu in Telugu, is currently streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. Released on February 4, the film has been receiving a good response from the audience and critics.

However, the gripping entertainer appears to have impressed the Telugu audience more than Tamil. As per reports, ZEE5 has received an amazing response from the viewers for its Telugu version. In addition to the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film, the Kannada version is also being streamed.

The film stars Vishal in the role of a cop. In the promising thriller, the cop, belonging to a middle-class family, locks horns against authorities for abusing their powers.

The film was to initially hit theatres on January 26 but later the makers preponed the release on the occasion of Pongal, January 14. However, owing to the alarming surge in positive Covid-19 cases, the makers had to release the film on the over-the-top platform.

Backed by Vishal’s banner Vishal Film Factory, the action-drama is helmed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. The film has Dimple Hayathi as the female lead alongside Vishal. Meanwhile, Raveena Ravi is playing an important role, and Malayalam actor Baburaj plays the antagonist. Besides these four, the film will also star G. Marimuthu and V. I. S. Jayapalan in pivotal roles.

The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography.

On the work front, Vishal currently has two projects, including Laththi, which is a Tamil drama directed by A Vinoth Kumar, and another, Thupparivaalan 2, which is produced, directed and starred by Vishal himself.

