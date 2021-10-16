Vishnu Manchu to Take Oath as MAA President Today; Telangana Minister to be Chief Guest

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who won the Movies Artistes Association (MAA) elections last week, will take oath as the president of MAA today. The MAA is the apex body of the Telugu film industry, and polls are held every two years to elect 26 members of the association. Vishnu defeated veteran actor Prakash Raj to win the presidency in a heated campaign, which got a state elections-like coverage. Vishnu’s oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Hyderabad.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Shrinivas Yadav will be present at the event as the chief guest. Vishnu is said to have extended invitations to all members of MAA to attend his swearing-in ceremony, where other elected members will also be sworn in.

Vishnu assumed the charge of MAA president on Wednesday and asked for everyone’s support in his journey. “I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can,” he tweeted on October 13, sharing pictures of himself signing papers to complete the formalities.

I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can. #MAA pic.twitter.com/cYUiuxmwQ9— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 13, 2021

There are also speculations that the Prakash Raj-led panel can approach the court over the MAA election results. Prakash Raj, after losing the elections, resigned from the MAA membership and later his panel members who won also quit their posts.

For the future. We are one. Always. pic.twitter.com/1Frpl8VVpt— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 11, 2021

Vishnu, on the other hand, urged Prakash and his winning panel members to not quit and work together for the future of MAA. The 39-year-old even made public his Whatsapp conversation with Prakash Raj in which the latter had informed about his resignation. Vishnu, in his reply to Prakash in the Whatsapp chat, called him an integral part of the MAA family, saying he needed his ideas for the progress of the Telugu film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.