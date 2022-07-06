Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Kuri Trailer Out, Fans Shower Love on it

The makers of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Kuri have released the trailer of the film and fans have showered it with immense love and support. In the film, Unnikrishnan will essay the role of a police officer for the first time. Touted to be a suspense thriller, Kuri is scheduled to release on July 8 in theatres. Written and directed by KR Praveen, the shooting of the film has been done in areas around Idukki’s Vandiperiyar region.

Apart from Unnikrishnan, the cast of Kuri includes actors like Surabhi Lakshmi, Vinod Thomas, Sagar Soorya, Pramod Velayanad, Chala Pali, Vishnu Govindan, and Aditi Ravi in pivotal roles. Surabhi Lakshmi will be playing Betsy in this suspense thriller, which will give the actress ample space to unveil her acting prowess.

The anticipation for Kuri is high among the audience and the trailer has only raised the expectations, promising an intriguing suspense movie. Kuri’s trailer was released on the YouTube channel satyamvideos. Fans flooded the comment section lauding the trailer as well as the actors. “The plot looks promising,” a fan wrote, while another said, “good trailer, looks like a movie with good quality.” Others extended support to Unnikrishnan, expressing they can’t wait to watch the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan’s previous outing was with the Malayalam film Randu where he played the lead, Vava. The actor was lauded for bringing charm, innocence and sincerity to his character. The thought-provoking entertaining satire was a hit among the audience as well as the critics.

Apart from Kuri, Unnikrishnan has a host of highly ambitious films in the pipeline including Eeyal, Sabash Chandra Bose, Shalamon, Anuradha Crime No.59/2019, and Marathakam.

