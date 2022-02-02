Vishnu Vishal's FIR Does Good Pre-Release Business Ahead of its Premiere on Feb 11

The makers of actor Vishnu Vishal-starrer FIR have done a good business ahead of its release in theatres on February 11 this year. Production house E4 entertainment has bought the rights of its release in Kerala, while producer Saurav Goldie has acquired the rights of FIR in Karnataka.

The film has created a buzz, and the makers have asserted that it will be released in theatres only. Helmed by Manu Anand, the film features Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, and Reba Monica John apart from Vishnu.

Ahead of its release on February 11, the coming forward of E4 entertainment and Saurav Goldie has boosted the morale of the makers of the film FIR. They are now looking forward to its release and hoping for some good collection at the box office.

FIR is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal, who is also playing the male lead in the film. Director Gautham Menon has also been roped in to play the role of a cop. Vishnu will be essaying the role of a Muslim youth, who becomes the most wanted.

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies will be releasing the film.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that the FIR team was contemplating an OTT release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, makers have now made it clear that they would release the film in theatres as planned earlier.

Vishnu tweeted his heartfelt thanks to Udhayanidhi for always supporting him in the most difficult times.

Thank you so so much @Udhaystalin na for always holding my back during the most difficult times…Words can never be enough…@RedGiantMovies_#FIRonFeb11 pic.twitter.com/ijrAswfxml— IRFAN AHMED (ABA) (@TheVishnuVishal) January 31, 2022

The cast and crew of the film wrapped production way back in January 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIR has been long-delayed. The music of FIR has been provided by Ashwath. The technical crew includes Kirumi-fame Arul Vincent for cinematography, and editing has been headed by Prasanna GK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.