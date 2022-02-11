Vishnu Vishal’s Latest Tamil Film FIR Banned in Three Countries

Vishnu Vishal’s latest Tamil film FIR has hit the screens worldwide on February 11. However, as the makers are all excited about the release, the film has been banned from being released in three countries. Reportedly, FIR failed to get approval from the local censor boards in Malaysia, Kuwait and Qatar. Following this, the film has been banned in these three countries.

Directed by Manu Anand, the film has the cast of Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John, Raisa Wilson, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Gaurav Narayanan and Prashanth Rangaswamy are playing important roles.

In India, the film was cleared with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The right for distribution of the film in Kerala has been acquired by E4 Entertainment. They had also released Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan in Kerala. Meanwhile, AB Films and Saurav Goldi have acquired the distribution rights for Karnataka.

The cast and crew of the film had wrapped up production of the film way back in January 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the film was long-delayed.

Speaking of the lead actor’s role, Vishal Vishnu essays the role of a Muslim youth named Abu Bakker Abdulla, who becomes the most wanted by the cops. In the movie, Gautham Menon is playing a cop, who is on the hunt of the wanted Muslim youth. Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John are playing female leads.

The music of FIR has been composed by Ashwath, and editing has been done by Prasanna GK and Kirumi-fame Arul Vincent has done cinematography.

