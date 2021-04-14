Vishu 2021: Prithviraj Sukumaran Treats Fans to New Poster of 'Kuruthi'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran released the poster of his upcoming socio-political thriller Kuruthi on the occasion of Vishu on Wednesday. The poster shows the actor giving an intense look to the camera, with other characters of the film surrounding. The poster sets a dark tone. “A vow to kill… an oath to protect," goes the poster tagline. The actor captioned the image as: “Happy Vishu from team #KURUTHI #comingsoon".

The film marks the Malayalam directorial debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier. The film’s teaser was launched earlier in April and also features Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu amongst others in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj has many Malayalam films lined up for release. He will be seen in Bhramam, which is the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadun, following which he has Theerppu, Kaduva, and Barroz: Guardian Of D’gama’s Treasure.

