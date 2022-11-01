Vishva Karthikeya-Starrer Allantha Doorana To Release Soon; What We Know

Vishva Karthikeya is one of those talented actors who started his journey in the entertainment industry at a young age and received accolades for exemplary performances. Vishva has also essayed the role of the male lead in his last box office outings Kalaposhakulu and Jai Sena. And now he is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming film titled Allantha Doorana. Directed by Chalapathi Puvvala, this movie was announced a long time ago but there were no updates about its release date.

Fans were worried that the movie might have been shelved but to their relief, it is now in the post-production stage. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Top showsha video

Vishva shared some updates related to Allantha Doorana but kept the release date under wraps. In a post shared on August 8, he wrote, “As you know in a competitive industry sometimes it might take time to reach you but still I promise your wait is worth it .. keep loving”.

Alongside the post, Vishva shared a poster of Allantha Doorana. He is seen with debutante actress Hrithika Srinivas from a movie still in this poster. Fans conveyed their best wishes to Vishva and wrote that they were eagerly waiting for Allantha Doorana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishva Karthikeya (@vishva_karthikeya)



Apart from this update, Allantha Doorana also became the talk of the town with its teaser. Vishva and Hrithika’s wonderful on-screen chemistry is one of the highlights of this teaser. The audience loved Radhan’s soothing background music, which complements well with the vibe of this movie.

Allantha Doorana was previously titled Production No 1 and Vishva had also shared a poster regarding this title. From his look in the poster, it seems like Vishwa will essay the role of a villager. This poster was launched on his birthday. It is not yet known why the title was changed from Production No 1 to Allantha Doorana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishva Karthikeya (@vishva_karthikeya)

Apart from Allantha Doorana, Vishva is gearing up for his films Nth hour and IPL(It’sPureLove).

Read all the Latest Movies News here