Vishwa Gulati on 'Imlie' Co-star Mayuri Deshmukh: We Share a Healthy Bond Off Camera as Well

Actor Vishwa Gulati, who was last seen in web series Shrikant Bashir, recently entered the popular television show Imlie as a criminal lawyer named Kunal Chauhan. In a freewheeling chat, he talks about his role, equation with co-stars and more.

He said, “Kunal and I have similar personalities. He is someone who is serious when it comes to his work and profession and otherwise playful, witty and fun-loving person. In real life as an actor I work like a machine on set, I don’t like to laze around. My energy levels stay high and I love to share a good vibe with the people I work with. Only Kunal’s backstory and a bit of his body language is what I had to design, the rest has been instinctive. It’s been a month that I have been working on the show, this character has slowly grown on me and thus a lot of dialogues are automatically improvised and created instinctively on the spot. There are moments while acting when you feel a strong urge to say or add something that is not in the script but as the character who’s living that moment you feel desperate enough to say it out aloud anyway because it feels important to convey those feelings. After all it’s your character’s own thought process that takes over and sometimes it beautifully fits in and enhances the emotion of the scene."

His character Kunal wins Satyakam’s case and becomes close to Malini, played by Mayuri Deshmukh. Talking about his equation with the actress, he said, “Mayuri was the first person I met on the set and we instantly connected and shared a really good and positive vibe, she’s super fun, chill and easy to work with. She is also very approachable as a co-actor. I can’t thank her enough for making me feel welcomed and comfortable on set especially in the beginning when I was a little nervous. We are friends now and share a healthy bonding off camera as well. We laugh and crack jokes together, sometimes we sit and chat over lunch together, and this friendship beautifully translates into our scenes as well. Both of us have been open to taking suggestions from each other and are committed to doing our best for the scenes."

Sharing his experience of shooting in a bio-bubble in Hyderabad amid the lockdown in Mumbai, Kunal said, “With all the protocols in place, I felt extremely safe to work and live there. Life and daily routine was very comfortable, all the arrangements along with the infrastructure to shoot there is truly world class. I did feel a sense of being cut off from the world during my stay there due to which I was able to work without any stress from the pandemic. Hyderabad’s film city is unbeatable and I would love to go back and work there again."

About Imlie’s popularity, he said, “Producers have tried to experiment with the form and opened up to new and offbeat stories. Imlie breaks away from the usual drama where the makers have consciously kept the story, the characters, their looks and the acting very realistic. The drama is not over the top, the plot is not overbearing and unnecessarily stretched, it is unconventional and consciously kept real and that is why the audiences connect deeply with the show."

