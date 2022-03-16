Vishwak Sen, Rukhsar Dhillon's Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam to Premiere on April 22

Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will hit theatres on April 22, the makers of the film announced on Twitter and shared a new poster of the film. The poster features Vishwak Sen. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam stars Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead. Sharing the new poster of the film on Twitter, Rukshar Dhillon wrote, “#ashokavanamloarjunakalyanam in theatres on 22nd April 2022."

In the film, Vishwak plays Arjun Kumar Allam, a middle-aged guy who is having difficulty finding a bride. Rukshar Dhillon plays the role of Pasupuleti Madhavi in the film to whom Vishwak is betrothed. Earlier, a teaser from the film suggested that Madhavi isn’t as enthusiastic about the wedding as Arjun.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, who has previously worked on Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Falaknuma Das as cinematographer. The film is bankrolled by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the banner of SVCC Digital.

Viplav Nyshadam and Pavi K Pavan were tasked with editing and cinematography, respectively. Jay Krish of Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame has created the film’s soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Vishwak will also be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film O My Kadavule. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations have collaborated to bankroll the film.

Sen has established himself as one of the most promising actors in Telugu cinema. He served as an assistant director before becoming an actor. He made his acting debut in Vellipomakey, for which he received a SIIMA nomination for best Telugu debut.

The actor rose to fame with his roles in the love comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das. Sen’s acting prowess was on display in Nani’s HIT: The First Case, and he impressed everyone.

Rukshar Dhillon made her debut with Run Antony starring opposite Vinay Rajkumar. She was last seen in the web series Jugaadistan.

