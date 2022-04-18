Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam to Now Release on 6 May

Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has locked a new release date. The film will now hit the theatres on 6 May.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was earlier scheduled to be released on 22 April. However, on 15 April, the makers of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam announced that the release date was postponed.

Since then the fans were awaiting the new release date for the film.

Sharing the new release date of the film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam female lead Rukshar Dhillon wrote on Twitter, “Date fixed for Unlimited Fun and Entertainment #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam in theatres on May 6th Worldwide!"

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, who has previously worked on the films Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Falaknuma Das as cinematographer.

Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara have collaborated to bankroll the film under the banner of SVCC Digital.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam depicts Vishwak Sen in the character of Arjun Kumar Allam, a middle-aged man who is having difficulty finding a bride. Rukshar Dhillon plays the role of Pasupuleti Madhavi, to whom Vishwak is betrothed. Earlier, a teaser from the film suggested that Madhavi isn’t as enthusiastic about the wedding as Arjun Kumar Allam.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen has several projects in the pipeline.

He will be seen in the lead role in the film, Ori Devuda, the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film O My Kadavule. The film is currently in the post-production stage. Ori Devuda is bankrolled by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations

Vishwak will also appear in the role of a lawyer in a cameo role in the Gangadhar directorial Mukhachitram. He looked convincing in the role of the lawyer in the short clip shared by the makers.

Gaami, directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, also features Vishwak Sen.

He will be seen essaying the role of an Aghora with a rare human condition in Gaami. Chandini Chowdary has been roped in to play the lead actress in the film.

