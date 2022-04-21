Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam's Trailer Out -- Watch

After the makers recently locked new release date for Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, the film is now all set to hit theatres on May 6. Now, as part of pre-release promotion activities, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

The family entertainer presents marriage challenges and how the world looks at it.

The storyline of the romantic-comedy-drama revolves around a middle-aged bachelor (played by Vishwak Sen) who faces difficulties in getting married. Later, at the engagement party, he is mesmerised by a village girl (essayed by Rukshar Dhillon) and falls for her.

As the trailer progresses, the two come together but things between the two take a wrong turn when the tension between the couple increases due to differences in beliefs and behaviours and Vishwak becomes too frustrated to make everything better again.

The Vidya Sagar Chinta directorial, in addition to Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon, also stars Ramana Goparaju, Kedar Shankar, Kadambari Kiran, and others in key roles.

Bankrolled by Bapineedu B, Sudheer Edara, and BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner, the technical crew of the film comprises Pavi K Pavan as the cinematographer, Jay Krish as a music composer, and Viplav Nyshadam as the editor. After seeing the trailer, the family entertainer seems to be filled with elements of comedy, emotions, and suchlike things.

On the work front, Vishwak Sen has several projects to his credit.

Ori Devuda, the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film O My Kadavule. The film is currently in the post-production stage. Ori Devuda is bankrolled by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations

Vishwak will also appear in a cameo role in the Gangadhar directorial Mukhachitram. Moreover, Gaami, helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita, also features Vishwak Sen.

