Vishwak Sen's Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Collects Rs 5.92 Cr in 4 Days

Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was released in theatres on May 6 and the film is being appreciated by viewers. On the fourth day of its release, the film is said to have shown a good trend. The family entertainer earned Rs 0.90 Cr net in India on its fourth day, taking the film’s collection to Rs 5.92 Cr.

The film had an overall 19.44% Telugu Occupancy on Monday. Given the good craze for Vishwak Sen among the youth, the OTT right of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has been acquired by Aha. It is known that the film will be available on Aha, in the first week of June. However, the makers of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Directed by the cinematographer-turned-director Vidya Sagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam narrates the story of Arjun (Vishwak Sen), who works as a small-time moneylender. Arjun, a 33-year-old bachelor, wishes to marry and after a lot of struggles, his marriage is fixed with Madhavi. The crux of the story forms when Madhavi, played by Rukshar Dhillon, goes missing.

The film also stars Rithika Naik, enacting Madhavi’s sister Vasudha. Rithika has made her debut with this film, while actors Goparaju Ramana and Kadambari Kiran have performed their best in comic roles.

Produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under their Sri Venkateswara Creations Banner, the music has been given by Jay Krish, while Vamsipriya Rasineni worked as sound designer and Pravalya Duddupudi was the production designer. Ravi Kiran Chola has written the story of the film, applauded by many, including actor Sai Dharam Tej.

