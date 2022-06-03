Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam to Stream on Aha

Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam starring VishwakSen released in theatres on May 6 and was applauded as a feel good and light hearted movie. Now after a successful theatrical run the romantic drama will be streaming on OTT platform Aha from today.

The Vishwak Sen starrer will stream on Aha at 6 pm.

Telugu OTT platform Aha has been recently streaming a large number of movies and shows in Tamil and Telugu languages. Since its launch, Aha has become a popular local entertainment content streaming platform.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam narrates the story of Arjun Kumar Allam, who is a 34 year old bachelor. Arjun and his family leave for a village called Ashokapuram. Arjun is slated to marry Madhavi Pasupuleti here. Due to the lockdown amid the pandemic, both families decide to have a low key wedding. The twist in this story arrives when bride-to-be Madhavi decides to elope with the man she loves.

Vishwak enacts Arjun’s character in this film. Rukshar Dhillon has played Madhavi’s role. Actress Rithika Naik has made debut with this film as Madhavi’s sister Vasudha. Actors Goparaju Ramana and Kadambari Kiran have left no stone unturned for making the audience laugh in their comic roles. Vishwak was also applauded by actors like Sai Dharam Tej for his performance in the movie.

According to Sai Dharam Tej, it was commendable how Vishwak had transformed himself for Arjun’s character.

Vidyasagar Chinta has directed Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Ravi Kiran Chola has penned the story of this film. Jay Krish has composed the music for the movie. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra the movie collected Rs 7 crore at box office.

