Kamal Haasan Makes Instagram Debut, Check Out His First Post Here
The actor made his debut on the popular photo-video sharing app a few hours before the release of his much-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 trailer on Monday.
Image courtesy: MAIAM Twitter
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, superstar Kamal Haasan has joined the long list of celebrities making a debut on Instagram. The actor made his debut on the popular photo-video sharing app a few hours before the release of his much-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 trailer on Monday and in no time scored over 20 thousand followers. His maiden post was the poster of Vishwaroopam 2.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Haasan is returning to the big screen after a long gap of 5 years. In Vishwaroopam 2, the actor will be seen in the role of a RAW agent. While the first installment was set in the United States, the sequel takes place in India. The film tells the story of the battle between Wisam and Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose), an Al-Qaeda terrorist. The trailer of the film is jam-packed with tense action sequences and jaw-dropping stunts.
