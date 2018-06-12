GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Kamal Haasan Makes Instagram Debut, Check Out His First Post Here

The actor made his debut on the popular photo-video sharing app a few hours before the release of his much-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 trailer on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kamal Haasan Makes Instagram Debut, Check Out His First Post Here
Image courtesy: MAIAM Twitter
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, superstar Kamal Haasan has joined the long list of celebrities making a debut on Instagram. The actor made his debut on the popular photo-video sharing app a few hours before the release of his much-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 trailer on Monday and in no time scored over 20 thousand followers. His maiden post was the poster of Vishwaroopam 2.

Take a look:

#Vishwaroopam2TrailerfromToday #Vishwaroopam2

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on



Meanwhile, Haasan is returning to the big screen after a long gap of 5 years. In Vishwaroopam 2, the actor will be seen in the role of a RAW agent. While the first installment was set in the United States, the sequel takes place in India. The film tells the story of the battle between Wisam and Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose), an Al-Qaeda terrorist. The trailer of the film is jam-packed with tense action sequences and jaw-dropping stunts.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You