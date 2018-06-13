English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer Launch: Kamal Hassan Is a One Man Army In His New Film, Check It Out
Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman.
A still from Vishwaroopam 2.
After much anticipation, the trailer to the long delayed Vishwaroopam 2, starring, written and directed by cine legend Kamal Haasan, finally dropped today.
Kamal plays the lead role of a RAW agent in the film. The film, which has been delayed over multiple reasons for the past few years, is a sequel to the 2013 film Vishwaroopam. Set for release on August 10, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A dubbed Telugu version will also come out.
After working as an actor with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had expressed a desire to direct the star. "All the best Kamal Haasan for 'Vishwaroopam 2' and thank you for including me in the cast. Despite me being such an awkward actor. But I learnt so much from you on the sets. Next time I direct, and you act," Kapur tweeted earlier today.
If you are interested in knowing honest reaction to the film, do watch our video here.
(With IANS inputs)
All the best @ikamalhaasan for #Vishwaroopam2 and thank you for including me in the cast. Despite me be being such an awkward actor. But I learnt so much from you on the sets. Next time I direct, and you act!— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 11, 2018
