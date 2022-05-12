Visit Ambaji Mata Temple, Statue of Unity in Gujarat With This IRCTC Package. Details

Air travel is the quickest mode of transport in the world. However, trains remain an integral part of our lives. For many travellers, there is an old-school charm associated with trains.

If you are planning to visit Gujarat by train, there is good news for you. The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special tour package, Kevadia Tour with Ahmedabad - Ambaji Darshan Ex Vadodara.

By availing this package for just Rs 8790, you can visit the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha District, Gujarat. Ambaji Mata temple is situated just 45 kilometres from Mount Abu. You can also visit the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity.

This tour package starts every Wednesday and Friday. This package is for two nights and three days and you will get a chance to visit Ahmedabad and the nearby tourist attractions. IRCTC has also tweeted about the package on its official Twitter handle.

IRCTC tweeted, “Visit the Ambaji Temple, a major Shakti Peeth of India, world’s tallest- Statue of Unity, Laxmi Vilas Palace & enjoy the vibrant array of street-food. Book the IRCTC tour package starts at ₹8790/- pp* for 3D/2N. For details, visit, http://bit.ly/3FlMvnB.”

Special features of the package

IRCTC will make arrangements for the stay and travel of tourists. Additionally, breakfast and dinner will be included in this package. On the first day, tourists will be ferried from Vadodara Railway Station to tourist attractions like Lakshmi Vilas Palace and Baroda Museum.

Tourists will then be taken to the Statue of Unity. The overnight stay will be at a hotel in Ahmedabad. The highlight of the tour will be a visit to the Ambaji temple in the morning on the second day of the tour. Tourists will be taken to the Sabarmati Ashram, Kankaria Lake and Akshardham Temple on the third and final day of the tour.

The cost of the package

For double sharing, you will have to spend Rs 12090 per person. You will be charged Rs 8790 per person for triple sharing. At the same time, if we talk about a child with a bed, the cost is Rs 7590 per child.

For more information about this IRCTC package, you can also visit the official website, http://bit.ly/3FlMvnB.

