'Visited Ganesha Temple As Well as Mosque For Shoot; That's How I was Raised': Vijay

Vijay, who is all set for a return to the big screen with Beast, recently appeared for a TV interview with none other than his film’s director Nelson Kumar.

Since Vijay’s fans were disappointed that an audio launch was not held this time, the actor decided to be a part of an interview after almost a decade. The face-to-face interview of Nelson with Vijay was broadcast on April 10 (Sunday) at 9 pm on Sun TV.

“I don’t usually exhibit emotions like anger or sadness. Even my friends and family have also told me that I don’t show emotions.

“My mom is a Hindu and my dad a Christian. I always believed in the existence of God. I visited the Ganesha temple as well as the mosque during the shootings. So that’s how I was raised since my childhood," said Vijay.

In Beast, produced by Sun Pictures, he has Pooja Hegde opposite him, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley play supporting roles.

The story of the film revolves around a spy’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The film is all set to release worldwide on April 13.

Last, he was seen on screen in the Telugu film Master in 2021which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was the first big movie to hit the screens in South India after the country went into a lockdown in March 2020.

The fans were desperately waiting for the movie. The film earned somewhere between 250 and 300 crores and became the highest-grossing Tamil film. Aside from that, it was also the highest-grossing post-pandemic film. This film was a super hit.

