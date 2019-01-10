GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Viswasam Early Reviews: Audience Calls Ajith's Film a Perfectly Packaged Mass Entertainer

Ajith is here entertain the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
On the occasion of Pongal, South movie lovers are being treated with the pleasure of witnessing two superstars Rajinikanth and Ajith in Petta and Viswasam, respectively.

Ajith, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam, is all set to entertain the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam. The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.

Early reviews have begun pouring in and the audience is calling the film a perfectly packaged mass entertainer. Entertainment industry tracker, Surendhar MK gave postive reviews about the film and tweeted, "#Viswasam A perfectly packaged mass entertainer for festival audiences. Will surely satisfy fans as well as family audiences for the nice blend of emotions, action and mass elements in equal measure. Adequately entertaining! #ThalaAjith and @directorsiva have a winner guys!" (sic)

Talking about Nayanthara's role in Viswasam, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote: "Nayanthara is gorgeous and has a meaty role. She had to confront Ajith 's character. She has done it well. Her romantic chemistry with Ajith has worked out well. One of the reasons why general audience will love this movie is their pairing."

























The film has a great buzz in Tamil Nadu and its worldwide theatrical rights have been valued at Rs 75 crore. Viswasam has been directed by Siva, who has previously directed Ajith in Vivegam and Vedalam. For the first time in 13 years, another star film is releasing along with a Rajinikanth film on the same day.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Viswasam here.
