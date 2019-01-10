Viswasam Early Reviews: Audience Calls Ajith's Film a Perfectly Packaged Mass Entertainer
Ajith is here entertain the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Ajith, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam, is all set to entertain the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam. The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.
Early reviews have begun pouring in and the audience is calling the film a perfectly packaged mass entertainer. Entertainment industry tracker, Surendhar MK gave postive reviews about the film and tweeted, "#Viswasam A perfectly packaged mass entertainer for festival audiences. Will surely satisfy fans as well as family audiences for the nice blend of emotions, action and mass elements in equal measure. Adequately entertaining! #ThalaAjith and @directorsiva have a winner guys!" (sic)
Talking about Nayanthara's role in Viswasam, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote: "Nayanthara is gorgeous and has a meaty role. She had to confront Ajith 's character. She has done it well. Her romantic chemistry with Ajith has worked out well. One of the reasons why general audience will love this movie is their pairing."
#Viswasam A perfectly packaged mass entertainer for festival audiences. Will surely satisfy fans as well as family audiences for the nice blend of emotions, action and mass elements in equal measure. Adequately entertaining!#ThalaAjith and @directorsiva have a winner guys!— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 9, 2019
#Viswasam 2nd half: The father - daughter sentiments and family angle click in a big way. Enough mass moments too, with the much hyped toilet fight totally fulfilling expectations.— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 9, 2019
Mainstream general audience and #ThalaAjith fans will like #Viswasam 👍👍 Wholesome festival film
#viswasam: Perfectly packaged, template, clean commercial mass masala for Pongal. #ThalaAjith is awesome as #Thookudurai and loved #Nayanthara who has a superb role and she shines 😍The pair rocks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uTw4mAEeZu— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 9, 2019
#Viswasam [4/5] : One word review.. BLOCKBUSTER..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2019
#Viswasam BULLS-EYE!!👌👍.. A treat to all.. #Ajith sir rocked!💪 Super family entertainer.. Had a blast watching it with fans.. Confirm #Blockbuster!!👊🏼👍 Congrats to the whole team..👏👏— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 9, 2019
#Viswasam - This will be the Biggest Blockbuster for Ajith sir in past 10 years. Families r going 2 celebrate it big & single screens are going to have a dream run !! @directorsiva - U have proved what u r capable of brother. Annan @vetrivisuals and @immancomposer - backbones !!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 9, 2019
#Viswasam OMG the best of @directorsiva - #Thala Combo. Not just Thala Fans Neutral audience will love this, had so many emotional moments in Second half. Perfect Family outing !!— Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 10, 2019
Semma Mass & Family Entertainer !!
Sure Shot ❤️❤️
#Viswasam 3.5/5 A film where you can take your whole family ..everyone will have their share of takeaway moments..a new dimension for Ajith..super performance from everyone..this is a Pakka festival entertainer..Families going to celebrate this one like anything..Block ur tickets— Sivakumar Rokkaraj (@Sivatweeting) January 10, 2019
The film has a great buzz in Tamil Nadu and its worldwide theatrical rights have been valued at Rs 75 crore. Viswasam has been directed by Siva, who has previously directed Ajith in Vivegam and Vedalam. For the first time in 13 years, another star film is releasing along with a Rajinikanth film on the same day.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Viswasam here.
