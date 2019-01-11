English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viswasam Gets Bigger Opening Than Petta in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikath Trumps Ajith at Overseas Box Office
Though Ajith's film Viswasam has garnered a bigger response in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth's superstardom has worked its magic for Petta in the overseas market.
Tamil Nadu saw a clash of the titans at the box office with the release of Petta and Viswasam on the same day. Though both Rajnikanth and Ajith enjoy massive superstardom in the state, Viswasam got a bigger opening in Tamil Nadu.
While Ajith enjoyed a massive response in his home state, the overseas market was captured by Rajinikanth's Petta, say trade experts.
Despite the clash, Viswasam collected 26.7 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, which is being considered a historical opening. Visawsam has impressed the family audience and has also roped in more screens than Petta, which has given the film an edge. The release date of the film was announced way earlier, which turned out to be an advantage for the Ajith-starrer.
Both films are doing well, with each having an edge over the other in different regions. For example, since Chennai has the maximum multiplexes, Petta has earned more in the city - about Rs 1.10 crore. Viswasam has raked in Rs 80 lakh in Chennai on Day 1.
Both films are expected to continue their dream run at the box office, with fans of Rajinikanth and Ajith flocking to theatres over the Pongal weekend.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is about a hostel warden, Kaali, played by Rajinikanth. The film also stars Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
On the other hand, Viswasam, the fourth collaboration of Ajith and director Siruthai Siva, has Nayanthara and Jagapati Babu in the major roles.
#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases - Day 1 Box Office Update:#Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2019
After a dull week, TN Box Office is witnessing good numbers today. Continuous house full shows in most of the theaters from morning. Figures wise, Thala #Ajith's #Viswasam is having upper hand over Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Petta.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 10, 2019
#USA BO - Thursday at 6 PM PST:#Petta (Tamil & Telugu) - $133K from 194 locations #Vishwasam - $18K from 71 Locations— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2019
