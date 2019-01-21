LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Viswasam is the Biggest Hit in Tamil Superstar Ajith's Career

Despite a historic clash with Rajinikanth's Petta, Thala Ajith's Viswasam seems to have dominated the Pongal holiday week in Tamil Nadu.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Viswasam is the Biggest Hit in Tamil Superstar Ajith's Career
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Since its release less than a fortnight ago, Viswasam has been going all guns blazing at the box office in India and overseas. In fact, Viswasam has turned out to be the biggest hit of Tamil superstar Ajith’s career.

Going by the numbers, it is rather difficult to predict at this point in time whether it will be able to outdo Petta, in terms of gross collection, but it has surely turned out to be a major prospect for Ajith Kumar, who leads an ensemble cast of actors which include Nayanthara, Kovai Sarala, Robo Shankar and Thambi Durai among others.

Vinegam, his last release, met with an underwhelming response at the box-office and from the critics. However, Viswasam surpassed the lifetime collections of Vivegam in just 7 days of its release. Viswasam had earlier surpassed superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta in the Pongal holiday week in domestic collections (January 10-20).




Petta has performed better in the international markets such as US and Australia, while Viswasam fared better on the home turf. Outperforming a Rajinikanth film is a rare feat. Only Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan in 1992 beat Rajini’s Pandian. Now, 27 years later, Ajith has done it in the domestic market with Viswasam. Viswasam has turned out to be a true blessing for the Tamil film industry and a visual delight for the superstar’s fans.

Apart from its huge domestic collection, Viswasam has managed to perform well in the US, French and Malaysian markets.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram