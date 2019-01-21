English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viswasam is the Biggest Hit in Tamil Superstar Ajith's Career
Despite a historic clash with Rajinikanth's Petta, Thala Ajith's Viswasam seems to have dominated the Pongal holiday week in Tamil Nadu.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Since its release less than a fortnight ago, Viswasam has been going all guns blazing at the box office in India and overseas. In fact, Viswasam has turned out to be the biggest hit of Tamil superstar Ajith’s career.
Going by the numbers, it is rather difficult to predict at this point in time whether it will be able to outdo Petta, in terms of gross collection, but it has surely turned out to be a major prospect for Ajith Kumar, who leads an ensemble cast of actors which include Nayanthara, Kovai Sarala, Robo Shankar and Thambi Durai among others.
Vinegam, his last release, met with an underwhelming response at the box-office and from the critics. However, Viswasam surpassed the lifetime collections of Vivegam in just 7 days of its release. Viswasam had earlier surpassed superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta in the Pongal holiday week in domestic collections (January 10-20).
Petta has performed better in the international markets such as US and Australia, while Viswasam fared better on the home turf. Outperforming a Rajinikanth film is a rare feat. Only Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan in 1992 beat Rajini’s Pandian. Now, 27 years later, Ajith has done it in the domestic market with Viswasam. Viswasam has turned out to be a true blessing for the Tamil film industry and a visual delight for the superstar’s fans.
Apart from its huge domestic collection, Viswasam has managed to perform well in the US, French and Malaysian markets.
The historic #Pongal2019 long holiday period (Jan 10th - Jan 20th) at the TN Box Office has come to an end..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 21, 2019
Both the releases did well..
But, thanks to historic collections in B & C Centers, #Thala #Ajith 's #Viswasam emerges #Pongal2019 Winner in TN..#ViswasamPongalTNWinner pic.twitter.com/TdoFKZAHWw
