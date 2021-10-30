Vivah Actor Yusuf Hussain Dead: Hansal Mehta Pens Note for Father-in-Law, Manoj Bajpayee Mourns Demise

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain, popularly known for films like Vivah, Dhoom 2, Raees and Dil Chahta Hai, passed away on Friday night. His son-in-law filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news and penned an emotional note for the late actor. The actor’s daughter Safeena is married to Mehta. In his note, Mehta wrote how his father-in-law helped him with his acclaimed film Shahid at a time when he had a ‘non-existent’ career as a filmmaker. Hansal Mehta’s Shahid starring Rajkumar Rao was released in 2013. He further wrote that Yusuf Husain was not his father-in-law but his father.

His emotional note read, “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki and All the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Bollywood actors including Pooja Bhatt and Kubra Sait replied to his tweet and offered their condolences. Bhatt wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!" whereas Sait’s reply read, “Sorry for your loss."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, too, offered his condolences through social media. Retweeting a post about his death, the actor wrote, “Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab."

Yusuf Husain was seen in several television shows and films like Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khakhee, Vivah, Shahid, OMG, Krrish 3, Vishwaroopam 2, Dabangg 3 among many others.

