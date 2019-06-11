Take the pledge to vote

Vivan Bhatena Announces the Birth of His Daughter in the Most Game Of Thrones Way

Vivan Bhatena on Tuesday announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named Nivaya, in a "Game Of Thrones" way.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Vivan Bhatena Announces the Birth of His Daughter in the Most Game Of Thrones Way
Image courtesy: Vivan Bhatena/ Instagram
Actor Vivan Bhatena on Tuesday announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named Nivaya, in a Game Of Thrones way. She was born on June 9 to Vivan and his wife Nikhila.

Vivan took to Instagram to share the news of the baby's birth, in an innovative way. He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Game Of Thrones.

"Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings."

He also shared a photograph in which the newborn is sleeping.



Vivan was a successful model. Apart from ads, he featured in the video of the popular Maine payal hai song by Falguni Pathak.

He has also acted in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Maayka, as well as movies like Dangal and Judwa 2. He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

