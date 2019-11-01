Vivan Bhathena to Replace Karan Singh Grover in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Karan Singh Grover made his comeback to the TV screen with Ekta Kapoor's new rendition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Mr. Bajaj, the iconic character previously played by Ronit Roy. However, much to the audience's surprise, the Dill Mill Gayye actor suddenly left the show. Though the actor said that he might be back soon if required, it seems like another actor will replace him.

Vivan Bhathena of Maykaa fame was recently spotted partying with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in the Halloween party thrown by Ayaz Khan. The actor's newly kept salt-and-pepper look has got fans thinking if Vivan will be replacing Karan Singh Grover in the daily soap, which features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. The salt-and-pepper look is very symbolic to the character of Mr. Bajaj, which brought popularity to Ronit Roy, so much so that fans wanted him to play the character in the reboot as well.

In the picture uploaded by Vivan, Bipasha Basu and KSG can be seen dressed as characters from Men in Black. Bhathena's wife Nikhila and daughter Nivaya also made an appearance in the picture. Take a look:

According to several reports, Karan Singh Grover quit the show because he was not happy with his character's arc. It was also rumoured that his co-stars did not know of his exit till his last day on the set. However, the actor rubbished the rumours. It’s not that at all. This is the way the story has been planned and written this time around. It’s a mutual decision. I had a lot of fun playing Bajaj,” he told Times of India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.