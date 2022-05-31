Vivek Agnihotri Accuses Oxford Union of Hinduphobia, Threatens to Sue: 'Support Me in This Difficult Fight'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri accuses Oxford Union of Hinduphobia. The filmmaker took to Twitter and made the accusations against the society after they allegedly cancelled his address a few hours before the schedule and rescheduled to July 1 without running the date by him.

The filmmaker claimed that on July 1, none of the students will be on the ground to attend his address. He added that he was being cancelled and that the ‘Hindu voice’ is being curbed.

“Just a few hours before, they said, ‘Sorry we made a mistake, there was a double-booking and we cannot host you today.’ And without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1, when no student would be there, and there is no point in doing an event. Are they cancelling me? They want to cancel the democratically elected Government of India, especially Narendra Modi. They want to label us as fascists and Islamophobic. As if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic, but the film on the truth is Islamophobic. They are not cancelling me, they are cancelling the genocide and Hindus. Hindus are a minority in Oxford University, and this is the oppression of the minority,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

He also said that Cambridge University did not allow him to film his speech. “Yesterday, a very strange thing happened. When I reached Cambridge University, at the last minute, I was told that we cannot video record the event. Now, this is a 100% curbing of freedom of expression. This happened because a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested. These are genocide denials, they’re fascists. This is perhaps because I support a democratically elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Vivek went on to say that he will file a lawsuit against the Oxford Union in an attempt to claim all the damages that he has incurred due to them. The filmmaker shared the video and wrote, “Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani. Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.