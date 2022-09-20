Vivek Agnihotri All Praises For Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur As He Reviews Sita Ramam

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to heap praises on Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur after watching their latest film, Sita Ramam. The film was a hit at the box office and received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The response also pushed the makers to release a Hindi version of Sita Raman. The Hanu Raghavapudi film was released on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, The Kashmir Files director called Dulquer impressive and said Mrunal’s performance is fresh and original. His tweet read, “I watched @hanurpudi’s #SitaRamam last night. So refreshing to see @dulQuer… so impressive, his power comes from his genuineness. And what to say about young @mrunal0801 this is the first time I saw her performance… so fresh and original… she will be a big star. Wow. Congrats!”

I watched @hanurpudi's #SitaRamam last night. So refreshing to see @dulQuer… so impressive, his power comes from his genuineness. And what to say about young @mrunal0801 this is the first time I saw her performance… so fresh and original… she will be a big star. Wow. Congrats!
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

Sita Ramam, besides Dulquer Salman and Mrunal, casts Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudeva, and Tharun Bhascker. Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama, hailed as a contemporary love saga. The film essays Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram, an orphan who anonymously writes a love letter to a girl. They both eventually fall in love. Dulquer is posted on snow-clad terrains of Kashmir. The movie is set against the backdrop of the war of 1965.

Talking of Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker delivered one of the biggest hits at the box office this year with his film The Kashmir Files. It starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty among others. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Next, he has The Delhi Files in the pipeline.

