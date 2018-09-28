English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Agnihotri Asked Me to Remove My Clothes and Dance: Tanushree Dutta
After accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, Tanushree Dutta recounts her misadventure with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.
Tanushree Dutta is best known for her work in films Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and Good Boy, Bad Boy. (Image: Instagram/Tanushree Dutta)
The global #MeToo movement had not happened when Tanushree Dutta first accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2008 on the sets of their film Horn OK Pleassss.
Now that is has, sexual abuse victims are being heard. So is Tanushree Dutta, 10 years after she first raised alarm.
Taking forward the allegations, the 34-year-old actor has now revealed that Vivek Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes to help co-star Irrfan get a scene right.
“This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was not even my shot. It was the actor's close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do," Tanushree told DNA.
However, Irrfan was quick to snub Agnihotri for his misconduct, said Tanushree. “The actor was horrified. And because he had done some work, he could say something. He just told the director, 'What are you talking about? I can give my close-up. Mujhe acting aati hai',” she said.
"...The male actor had to shoot back at the director saying, 'I don't need her to take off her coat and dance for me to give facial expressions. This was Irrfan Khan. I really appreciated that he actually spoke up like that because it was his close-up shot. I'm not in the frame. He had to look at me and give some expressions. Why do I have to dance in front of him for him to give expressions on his close-up shot. This director tells me 'jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho'. I was shocked," Tanushree added.
Incidentally, Suniel Shetty, who was also a part of the film and was on set at the time, too came to Tanushree’s rescue. “Suneil Shetty also spoke up. He was also there, he heard it and he got offended by it. He was like, 'Main aaun kya wahaan cues dene ke liye?' Yeah of course, there are good people in the industry. Both, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty spoke up. Suneil scolded that guy," Tanushree said.
