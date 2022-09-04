Vivek Agnihotri Asks About Aamir Khan’s ‘Loyal Fans’ After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure: ‘Everything Was Bogus, Fraud’

Vivek Agnihotri gave the industry a blockbuster with The Kashmir Files when the industry was grappling to stay afloat. The small budget film started low but soon picked up and managed to gross over 200 crores at the box office. However, very few films have been able to achieve such a height this year. In fact, big movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Samrat Prithviraj flopped at the box office. Now, Vivek Agnihotri has questioned Aamir Khan’s ‘loyal fans’ after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure.

Talking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek said, “I have a very logical question to ask and then I will stop. You can answer me after that. Let’s take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understand because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing… In the worst possible scenario, you might at least have some loyal audience. And if you do not have a loyal audience then that means everything was bogus and fraud. You were fooling people and why are you even charging 150-200 crore then?”

Agnihotri then added, “If the boycott was real then this time it wasn’t violent. During Dangal the boycotts were violent. People were shutting theatres. During Padmaavat, some theatres were put on fire during protests but they were super duper hit films. Dangal was a blockbuster because people saw your sincerity. You played a dad, you gained weight for the role and people saw that but can anyone tell me what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about? No one knows that.”

In the same interview, Agnihotri had also taken a dig on Ayan Mukerji and Ranveer Singh. Talking about Ayan, he said he was ‘concerned’ because h can’t even pronounce ‘Brahmastra’.

