Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's New Ad Accused Of 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri slammed a new advertisement that features Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani. Earlier in the day, an ad featuring the actors for a bank brand surfaced online. In the video, Aamir and Kiara play a married couple in which Aamir is seen playing a son-in-law who moves in with his wife for her father’s sake.

Aamir then appears in a bank and says, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.”

Sharing the ad on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri said, “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling (they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling). Idiots.”

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

He isn’t the only one calling out the video. Several social media users also joined in to slam the advertisement. “Looks more like a wedding attire ad than a bank. This is what happens when there are woke people in the marketing team,” a tweet read. A few also said they would close their accounts as a sign of protest. “I have decided to close my and my office account from AU Bank now I will post photos soon,” a Twitter user wrote. Aamir and Kiara are yet to react to the criticism. “Completely agree (with Vivek Agnihotri)… I was about to close my account from this bank now,” a third tweet read.

This is not the first time that Aamir Khan has landed in a controversy of such a manner. Back in 2016, Aamir made the headlines for his statements on religious intolerance. He had also said that his former wife Kiran Rao felt ‘unsafe’ in India. The statement reemerged when he was promoting Laal Singh Chaddha.

