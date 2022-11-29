Vivek Agnihotri Tells Nadav Lapid To Prove Kashmir Files Event False, Says Will Quit Films If Proven

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri challenged IFFI jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid to prove an event or scene in the film false. His challenge came after the international filmmaker called The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ at the IFFI 2022 closing ceremony. Vivek shared a video on Twitter encapsulating his reaction to Nadav’s controversial statement regarding the film.

“It is not new to me because terrorist organisations, urban Naxals, and ‘Bharat ke thukde thukde karne waale log’ have been saying such things for a while now. But what I am surprised about is that an event organised by the Indian government, on a platform provided by the Indian government, a narrative to separate Kashmir was supported. And several Indians living in India used those words against India. Who are these people? They are the same people who have been calling The Kashmir Files propaganda since I began researching this film," he said, in Hindi.

“This movie is made after speaking with 700 people whose family members were raped, killed, and separated, are those people speaking propaganda and vulgar things? Once a land that was completely Hindu (occupied), today there is no Hindu living there, even today Hindus are picked out and killed in that land, is this propaganda and vulgar?" he added.

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/jMYyyenflc— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

“Time and again the question arises that The Kashmir Files is a propaganda film — which means genocide attack never happened. Today, I challenged these intellectuals and this great filmmaker from Israel that if they can prove even one shot, dialogue or event is false, I will quit making films," Vivek challenged.

The Indian filmmaker shared the video with the caption, “Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory."

Vivek’s reaction came shortly after Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, who starred in The Kashmir Files, lashed out the Israeli filmmaker for his statements.

