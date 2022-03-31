Vivek Agnihotri Denies Working With Kangana Ranaut, Seemingly Takes Dig: 'My Films Need Actors'

Kangana Ranaut has been praising Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Kashmir Files. The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, has brought the audiences back to theatres like never before. Made on a small budget, the film has crossed Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide in just three weeks.

Amid the stellar success of the film, a recent report claimed that Kangana Ranaut had been in talks with Vivek Agnihotri for a new project. The report suggested that Vivek had approached Kangana for a movie together and they’ve had a couple of meetings as well.

However, Vivek has now denied working with Kangana in an interview with Subhash K. Jha for Bollywood Hungama.com. “My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium,” Vivek said.

Earlier a source told Bollywood Hungama.com, “Vivek Rajan Agnihotri has been working on multiple ideas and he has discussed one of those with Kangana Ranaut. The actress too has shown keen interest in collaborating with Vivek. Both of them bond well together and have similar ideologies. Collaboration was always around the corner. The talks are in very early stages and once they materialize, an official announcement will take place. So far, it has been just a couple of meetings between the two," the source told the publication.

The Kashmir Files has also recorded an impressive box office collection since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed The Kashmir Files is inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark. He tweeted: “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: Rs 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." The film will be entering week 4 this weekend.

