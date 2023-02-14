Vivek Agnihotri weighed in on Pathaan’s blockbuster success at the box office. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, was released in theatres last month and has been ruling the box office ever since. The film is fast-pacing towards Rs 1000 crore box office collection worldwide. While fans eagerly wait for the milestone to be achieved, Vivek explained the factors he believes Pathaan worked brilliantly at the box office.

Speaking on The Carvaka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.”

“I also think that some credit should also go to people who were making stupid statements against the film and people who were unnecessarily protesting and asking for boycott. These are different people from regular ‘boycott Bollywood gang’. There is one kind that is always saying ‘boycott Bollywood’ for everything for many years. These were new players in the market and there was no need for them to do this. There were some violent factors who were saying we will burn this and burn that and that, I think, also contributed to this. And of course, our media channels,” he added.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan is going strong even during its third weekend at the box office. Pathaan brought in Rs 17.2 crore net, bringing its total earnings to an astounding Rs 471.85 crore, and Rs 489.05 crore if all the versions of the movie in India are included. Meanwhile, on the international front, Yash Raj Films shared that the film has minted $115.4 million, pushing the total to over Rs 945 crore. Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

