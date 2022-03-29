Vivek Agnihotri Has Connection With UP's Etawah, His Relatives Were in Congress

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri’s recent film The Kashmir Files has performed well at the box office and is on course collecting over Rs 250 crores in India. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the atrocities they faced in the early 1990s. Following the success of the film, Vivek Agnihotri has become a household name, with people wanting to know more about him.

It has emerged that director Vivek Agnihotri has a connection with the city of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. Vivek spent a lot of time during childhood at his maternal grandparents’ house in the Lalpura mohalla of Etawah city. Vivek knows the streets of that area pretty well since he often played there.

Interestingly, his maternal uncle, Sriram Dwivedi, was a local politician for the Congress party. His maternal aunt, Savitri Dwivedi, was also associated with the Congress Mahila Morcha. Vivek’s cousins, Rajesh and Suresh Dwivedi, live in Lalpura and run a clothing shop by the name Bharat Bharti Bhandaar.

Rajesh says that Vivek and his wife last visited Etawah in 2003 for a wedding. Rajesh further revealed that his aunt and Vivek’s mother, Sharda Agnihotri, was married to Dr Prabhu Dayal Agnihotri. Dr Agnihotri was a Sanskrit Scholar who worked at Jabalpur University. Vivek was born in Jabalpur.

