Vivek Agnihotri Has Shot Most Parts of Web Series on Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Confirms The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri is currently basking in the super success of his latest release, The Kashmir Files. The film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 90s, has rewritten history and has already grossed over Rs. 200 crores in less than 4 weeks. Now, in a recent interview, he has confirmed working on upcoming project- The Delhi Files. He also added that the works on the web series based on the same subject as The Kashmir Files

Talking to the ETimes, Vivek revealed that The Delhi Files, which he had announced last year before The Kashmir Files released, is in cards. He also added that he has shot most parts of the web series on the same subject as The Kashmir Files that he had announced some weeks back because he had the material ready The director said, “We are doing The Delhi Files. As far as the web series is concerned, I don’t have to do much because we have almost all the material we need because we shot most of it. We need some good people who can put it together and we can supervise and make it. That’s going to be interesting, but somebody has to fund it. Somebody has to finance it. Somebody has to commission it. It’s a national heritage. Imagine no studio in Germany being able to fund or acquire video testimonials of all the Holocaust survivors. In India, we should not miss out on this chance.”

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri also talked about the film inviting so much interest in the political corner and said, “This is a political film. It’s one of the most complex, politically sensitive, political issue based film. So it’s but natural for the media and politicians to get involved.” He also added, “The second reason they are getting involved is for 32 years both politicians and media have created a kind of ideological shield to cover up. And there has been a lie being told for 32 years. Now that shield is being shattered and the real faces are out. Therefore, they are rattled and therefore they are so involved.”

The Kashmir Files had released on the 11th of March and had a humble opening. However, the numbers began to amplify and the film became one of the most successful projects on the box-office. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.