Vivek Agnihotri Hopes Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa Goes for Oscars Amid Latter's Comment on The Kashmir Files

Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri recently made headlines recently after the former said that he hopes the latter’s film The Kashmir Files doesn’t get picked at the Oscars. Agnihotri had hit back at Kashyap on social media. Now, in a recent interview, the director said that he hopes people sees Anurag’s latest film Dobaara and makes it more successful than The Kashmir Files.

For the uninitiated, during an interaction with Galatta Plus, the Gang of Wasseypur director had talked about the whirlwind success that SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to conjure worldwide. He had said, “The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India’s selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That’s the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”

In a conversation with India Today Television, Agnihotri said, “I wish him all the best for his release. I hope people go and watch that film and make it more successful than The Kashmir Files. Hope it goes for the Oscars.”

The filmmaker also mentioned that Anurag Kashyap tried to sabotage his film in the past. He said, “I don’t have a problem with anybody criticising the film. In every interview, I say I am the greatest fan of SS Rajamouli. Vijayendra ji (Rajamouli’s father and RRR’s writer) is a very dear friend of mine, like an older brother. Any film can go for Oscar, how does it matter. It’s the jury, which will decide. So wishing this film (RRR) goes is fine but pinpointing a certain film with which you had problems in the past and you have tried to sabotage it. Now you are running a campaign that it should not go for Oscars is ethically and morally wrong. I make my film very passionately so I can protect them very passionately.”

Talking about The Kashmir Files being in the Oscars race, he continued, “It’s not in my hands.There will be a jury and Oscars are in March next year. There are credible people who will decide which film should go. If they think it’s worthy of sending, they will send, if they think it’s not, they won’t. It’s not a big deal. If RRR goes, I will be very happy. In fact, if you ask me one film I would want to pick up to go for Oscars, it’s R Madhavan’s Rocketry. The world should know that it’s not just Hindus who are being persecuted in this country, even some of the greatest scientists were also persecuted.”

