English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivek Agnihotri Meets Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Discuss His Debut Book
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has made his debut as an author with "Urban Naxals", met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has made his debut as an author with "Urban Naxals", met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has made his debut as an author with Urban Naxals, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week. He says he must have done something right as it isn't easy to grab the government's attention.
According to Agnihotri, Singh congratulated him on the book, which is a result of his research on urban naxalism. They also shared ideas on how to fight India's internal security threat.
Of the meeting, Agnihotri said in a statement: "I consider this as a great honour to be sitting across the coffee table and discussing my book at his residence. It is not easy to attract eyeballs from the government, that too from the centre... I must have done something right.
"We had a very lengthy chat and there were plenty of takeaways from this meeting but what put a smile to my face is the fact that he patted me for the courage and my attempt to speak up regarding this deep rooted issue."
In the book, Agnihotri talks about the subtle forces at play both in the film industry and society at large, which corrupt, influence and coerce the masses into thinking and acting in a certain manner.
Also Watch
According to Agnihotri, Singh congratulated him on the book, which is a result of his research on urban naxalism. They also shared ideas on how to fight India's internal security threat.
Of the meeting, Agnihotri said in a statement: "I consider this as a great honour to be sitting across the coffee table and discussing my book at his residence. It is not easy to attract eyeballs from the government, that too from the centre... I must have done something right.
"We had a very lengthy chat and there were plenty of takeaways from this meeting but what put a smile to my face is the fact that he patted me for the courage and my attempt to speak up regarding this deep rooted issue."
In the book, Agnihotri talks about the subtle forces at play both in the film industry and society at large, which corrupt, influence and coerce the masses into thinking and acting in a certain manner.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- Anand Ahuja's Birthday Gift to Sonam Kapoor and Her Sisters Is As 'Flawless' As Beyonce
- Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India