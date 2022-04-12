Vivek Agnihotri No Longer a Part of Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik's Nautanki, Here's What Happened

Director Vivek Agnihotri who is currently in the limelight for his film The Kashmir Files has his eyes already set on his upcoming projects. It was reported that he will be working on The Delhi Files and will be seen again with his TKF co-star Anupam Kher for the film Nautanki. However, the director, in a recent interview, revealed that he is no longer a part of Nautanki, a film that he shot during the lockdown with Kher and Satish Kaushik.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “During the first lockdown, in August 2020, my dear friend Anupam Kher asked me to help him out with a play which they wanted to shoot as a small film. I did help with the shooting and with the first cut as a friendly gesture without charging a penny."

He continued, “After the shoot was over, it was taken over by the producers and I have no idea about what they did with the final film and I am in no way associated with it anymore unless Anupam needs my help with the film."

Agnihotri further told the publication that he helps out people with many things as a friendly gesture and filmmaking to him has never been about money.

“Earlier also, I had helped Anubhav Sinha’s Zid, which I had left after the first schedule and it was finished by director Anubhav Sinha. Later, he sent a cheque to use my name and not to tell anyone that I didn’t direct the film. I refused to take the cheque and he immorally and unethically used my name to market the film. But then I say, it ok, if I can be of any help to anyone it’s no big deal," the publication quoted him.

Meanwhile, after the success of The Kashmir Files, which was released last month, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced two more films. Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi will reunite to produce two movies on similar historical incidents.

