Vivek Agnihotri on FIR Against Ranveer Singh: 'Human Bodies Have Always Been Appreciated in Our Culture'

Ranveer Singh took the Internet by storm when he decided to bare it all for Paper magazine’s photoshoot. The bold pictures of the Padmaavat actor, which spread like wildfire all over social media, quickly turned into a topic of discussion as they drew all sorts of reactions. However, it didn’t go down well with some people. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files fame, who is known for being quite vocal on social media, came to the actor’s defense as he believes the whole thing has been blown out of proportion for no concrete reasons.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor received a fair share of love and trolling. While his contemporaries lauded him for the explicit photoshoot, his viral pictures were also turned into memes and his haters resorted to trolling and insults. While talking to AajTak.in, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case which is getting attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men? This is such a stupid argument.”

He further added, “Human bodies have always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What’s wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support.”

Earlier this week two separate applications were filed with Mumbai Police requesting to register an FIR against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women”. As per news agency ANI, the complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, an official told ANI.

On the professional front, The Gully Boy actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

