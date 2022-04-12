Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to Reunite for Two More Films Based on True Events

After the stupendous success of The Kashmir Files, which was released last month, film producer and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced two more films. Vivek Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi will reunite to produce two movies on similar historical incidents.

The director announced the new projects on The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal’s birthday. Sharing a video, Vivek extended his wishes to Abhishek and wrote, “A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @abhishekofficl. Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial & @i_ambuddha. Love. Always.”

No information has been yet shared about the title of the projects in the video. While nothing has been revealed about the stories of the two projects, the films are expected to be based on historical events.

Speaking of The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial had a dream run at the box office. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990, the film turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Advertisement

Headlined by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the film collected 3.55 crores on its first day of release. Meanwhile, in many states across the country, the film was declared tax-free. The Kashmir Files set several new records at the Bollywood box office.

The film also has Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar playing lead roles.

However, a vast section also accused the producer and director of making a propaganda film that manipulates facts and events in the lead up to, and the aftermath of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.