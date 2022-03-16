Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Bollywood's Silence on The Kashmir Files; BTS' Jungkook Changes Instagram Name

Although Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have reacted to The Kashmir Files’ performance at the box office, several A-list Bollywood stars haven’t reacted to the film’s success. Address their silence towards the film, Vivek told News18, “Why these elite people’s comments on the movie is important? India has changed! All these old establishments are slowly collapsing. The Kashmir Files is a true account. The movie is about real people and their tragedies. It is not about Bollywood. It breaks my heart when I go to theatres and women of my mother’s age cry and touch my feet. People are connecting with the film to a different level and that matters more."

On Wednesday, BTS member Jungkook surprised fans after he changed the username of his Instagram profile. The singer changed the username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’. The update has left ARMYs from across the world confused and heartbroken. Several fans took to Twitter speculating the reason behind the sudden change in Jungkook’s Instagram profile name and mentioned that they will miss the earlier username.

A bunch of pictures from the sets of Pathaan all the way from Spain has leaked online, giving a good look at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s looks from the upcoming movie. In the pictures, Shah Rukh was spotted shirtless, with his eight-pack abs on full display. The actor tied back his long tresses into a messy bun. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black and white bikini top with a wrap tied around her waist. In another set of pictures, Deepika was seen sporting a hot yellow monokini and seemed to be getting out of a pool, as part of the shoot. The pictures gave us massive Ghungroo vibes!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally making her web debut. The actress on Monday made the announcement of her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star OTT stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok fame.

In a recent interview, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband when he revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal. “Mujhe toh ek beti chahiye. Usko 25 bacche chahiye (I want one daughter but Tejasswi wants 25 kids)," Karan told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. He added that he knows he’d make a good father for he is good with kids.

