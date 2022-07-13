Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to the National Emblem Row: 'Urban Naxals Want a Silent Lion...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the Nationa emblem controversy through his latest social media posts. For the uninitiated, several opposition parties have hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for “distorting” the national emblem by replacing the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture and sought immediate change.

Resharing a tweet of lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan that criticised the change, The Kashmir Files director wrote, “#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet.”

Take a look:

#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet. https://t.co/85u7mnWBw0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2022

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle.”

The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle. pic.twitter.com/3ESuZ7uIuN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2022

Responding to all allegations by opposition parties, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that those opposing the massive national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building needs to appreciate the “impact of angle, height and scale when comparing the two structures”. “If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed,” he explained in a series of tweets along with images.

Talking of Vivek Agnihotri, the director last film The Kashmir Files was released earlier this year and created quite an impact at the box office. The film was a fictional representation of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, was the first big Bollywood hit of the year. The film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Charaborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar and went on to receive a mixed bag of reviews.

Agnihotri had debuted in Bollywood with the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Usual Suspects’ and had named his version ‘Chocolate’. He received the National Award for Best Screenplay-Dialogues for ‘The Tashkent Files’ which released in 2019. The director conveyed that he has ventured to make a film titled ‘The Delhi Files’ next, not much is known about the film yet.

